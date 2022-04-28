news, local-news,

A Wagga magistrate has made what he described as a difficult decision to convict a man who repeatedly punched another man who was accused of groping a close female friend. Hunter Andrew Lihou, 23, of East Wagga, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday last week after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Magistrate Christopher Halburd told the court it could be "disproportionate" to record a conviction, which could affect Lihou's job, but the facts also pointed to him taking part in a "form of vigilantism". According to a police statement of facts, at about 1.45am on December 11 last year, Lihou was on the dancefloor of the William Farrer Hotel in Wagga. "[Lihou was] well affected by alcohol and standing on the side of the dancefloor," the statement said. "The victim, also well affected by alcohol, has walked over and stood by [Lihou]." Lihou punched the victim with his right fist to the face and punched the victim in the stomach multiple times, leaving visible bruising and soft tissue damage to his left eye socket. Lihou told police that a close female friend told him that the victim had touched and groped her and then followed her around the venue. However, Lihou admitted to police that he was not provoked in any way at the time of his offending, which was 40 minutes after his conversation with the female friend. Lihou's solicitor, Zac Tankard, argued his client should receive a bond given the "persistent" provocation. Magistrate Halburd said the offence was not committed in the heat of the moment and that Lihou could have simply informed security at the pub that his friend had been assaulted. Lihou was convicted and fined $500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/e1d24acc-71fe-4477-9e87-3519fbb385f6.jpg/r2_0_765_431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg