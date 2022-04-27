sport, local-sport,

SEVEN Wagga junior teams have booked their places in the Southern Junior League basketball finals after strong results in the last round at Albury and Wodonga over the weekend. The under-12 boys (division three), under-14 boys blue (division two), under-16 girls (division two), under-16 boys (division two), under-18 girls (division one), under-16 boys blue (division one) and under-18 boys orange (division two) all secured their spots in the finals, to be held in Canberra on the final weekend in May. The under-12 Heat boys won their final two games of the last round against Illawarra and Canberra to finish with a 4-6 record, behind only Tumut (6-4) in the standings. OTHER NEWS The Heat Blue team were one of four teams to finish with a 9-3 record after claiming three victories in Albury against Wagga Heat Orange, Canberra and Tumut. The finals will be held in Canberra on the weekend of May 28 and 29. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/ab2409f7-3955-4057-bc37-032b0cb4ecd6.png/r0_69_1127_706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg