THE reward for any information into the "suspicious disappearance" of 19-year-old Amber Haigh in 2002 has been increased to $1 million. Miss Haigh was reported missing in June of 2002 after she failed to return to her home in Kingsvale, 135km north-east of Wagga. Miss Haigh and her six-month-old son, Royce, had been living with a married couple, Kingsvale farmer Robert Geeves and his wife Anne. It was reported the couple had dropped Miss Haigh off at Campbelltown Train Station on June 5, 2002, where they said she intended to travel by train to Mt Druitt to visit her sick father in the hospital. About 8.45pm the same day, money was withdrawn from her bank account from an ATM in Campbelltown. In 2011, a coronial inquest found Miss Haigh to be deceased, having died as a result of homicide or other misadventure in June of 2002. Deputy State Coroner Scott Mitchell found that she was most likely murdered and her body possibly disposed of down a disused mine shaft. A formal review of the case was conducted in 2020 under the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide framework and a re-investigation commenced by detectives attached to Strike Force Villamar II. As inquiries continue, police are renewing their appeal to the community - particularly those in the Campbelltown area - to come forward with any information that may assist detectives with their inquiries. In a video released by NSW Police, Miss Haigh's sister, Melissa Millar-Hodder, urged members of the public to come forward. "Any information would help," she said. Ms Millar-Hodder described her sister as a kind, warm and loving soul. "The impact that it has on my family and myself is feeling incomplete," she said. "Not knowing where she is and what happened to Amber, not even [to be able to] lay her to rest, not able to pick up the phone or give her a hug one last time, that has been taken from us. IN OTHER NEWS: "Her son will never get to know, or grow up with, his loving, caring mom." Miss Haigh's mother Rosalin Wright said her daughter was a fun-loving person who loved her son. "I know in my heart she would have never left her son," she said. Miss Haigh was 160 centimetres tall, of thin build, with brown hair and green/hazel coloured eyes. Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Villamar II investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

