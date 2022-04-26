news, local-news,

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing after a 28-year-old man was allegedly punched in the back of the head and knocked unconscious during an altercation on Wagga's main street at the weekend. Police said the man was involved in an altercation on Baylis Street with a number of men about 2.30am on Saturday. IN OTHER NEWS: During the altercation, the 28-year-old was approached from behind by another man who allegedly punched him once in the back of the head and then immediately fled from the scene. The victim fell to the ground and was unconscious. Police said inquiries are ongoing and depending on the injuries, charges could be laid. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/3a11e94d-b2d6-4cf4-8e55-d7760e9b1184.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg