news, local-news,

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) units worked fast to stop a machinery fire from spreading into a nearby pine forest in the Riverina after a bulldozer had caught alight. Shortly after 11.30am on Sunday RFS units from Humula, Rosewood and Carabost responded to reports of a machinery fire at a property on Wattle Creek Trail in Westdale, south of Wagga. IN OTHER NEWS: A spokesperson for the NSW RFS said crews were quick to respond to the fire and therefore successful in preventing the fire from spreading into a nearby pine forest. They were able to extinguish the fire before too much damage was caused, however, the fire completely destroyed the bulldozer. The fire is not being treated as suspicious. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/6c221a05-1d27-446a-b78e-7ce447064840.jpg/r5_0_1200_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg