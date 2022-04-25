news, local-news,

The Junee community gathered under the sun this Anzac Day to honour the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women. The traditional Anzac Day parade departed from Memorial Park just after 10.30am, weaving through the town before reaching crowds gathered around the Junee Cenotaph on Broadway Street. Marching were some of the town's current and ex-servicemen and women, their relatives, fire department representatives, local schools, Scout clubs and police officers. Continuing a Junee tradition, the parade was escorted by a fire truck driven by retired firefighter Jarrod Smith. "I was in the fire brigade for 21 years. When I was in it, my father actually used to drive the truck and now it's onto me," Mr Smith said. For Mr Smith, who is joined in the truck by his daughter and grandchildren, guiding the parade is all about showing ways local services work together. "You can ask anyone around this area about Junee station. We'll come and give a hand no matter what it is," he said. Marching yesterday and leading the ex-service men and women present was Junee local and 25-year army veteran Maurice Goldstraw. "I've also got a son in the army who's been to Afghanistan, East Timor and it's just a day of reflection," Mr Goldstraw said. "It's my day." Accompanying him was older brother and 21-year national service veteran Rodney Goldstraw. Mr Goldstraw's niece Tahlia Clynes carried a photo of her great-grandfather and proudly wore his medals. Further behind in the parade was ex-serviceman and current troop leader for the Junee Scouts and Cubs Daniel Wattie - affectionately known by his Scout name, "Dinog". "I'm an ex-combat engineer. I spent seven years in the army then came to Junee and I wanted to give back to the community," Mr Wattie said. "So, I saw scouting as a good opportunity." After the proceedings, Mr Wattie planned to watch his son take part in the Adelong Cenotaph service as an Air Force cadet. Providing the traditional brass sounds for yesterday's ceremony was ex-army reservist Shane Logan. Mr Logan has played his trumpet or bugle for Junee's Anzac Day for 57 years, only missing one ceremony in almost six decades. Since debuting at 11 years old, Mr Logan said he's still playing the instrument "about the same" and has no plans to stop. "When I can't blow anymore, I suppose I'll stop," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Junee Shire Council mayor Neil Smith said the march and ceremony were a great success after two years back-grounded by the pandemic. "I think this might be the biggest turnout I've seen on Anzac Day," Mr Smith said. "The recognition of our comrades across the Tasman has been a great thing, we've got to recognise our like-minded neighbours." "How good is it - we've got the Aboriginal flag, the New Zealand flag, our flag and traditional languages," Mr Smith said of the ceremony, which included Wiradjuri and Maori languages.

