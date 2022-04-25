news, local-news,

THOUSANDS attended the Anzac Day dawn service at the Victory Memorial Gardens on Monday morning organised by Legacy Club of Wagga. This year the service was held at 5.30 am, with the eternal flame at the memorial at the Victory Memorial Gardens, for the first time, lit up by red light. Legacy Club of Wagga education officer John Ferguson said he was pleased to see a significant number of younger people among the crowd. "It's quite an emotional day for all of us and I think the important thing we see is the number of younger people coming along these days and the number of children of school age," he said. Residents at the dawn service had similar thoughts, with many having taken notice of the large number of Wagga youth and children contributing to the service. "Seeing a group of young children laying a couple of wreaths was a beautiful sight to behold," Wagga resident Di Dodds said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Ferguson was also pleased to see a sea of people pay their respects at the dawn service this year following two previous years heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. "Anzac Day is a remembrance of all our service people who have gone right through Australian history and made the nation the great nation that it is," Mr Ferguson said. Seeing the significant support for Anzac Day each and every year is a promising sign according to Mr Ferguson. "I believe Anzac Day will live on forever in Australia," he said. Anzac Day dawn service emcee David Thorley said he was thankful for the communities show of support at the dawn service this year. "Particularly those that are younger members of the community and those who brought along young children," he said. "It is a day for reflection, gratitude and mate-ship." Among the younger generation to take part in the service was Wagga Christian College school captains Amy Combs and Samuel Ceccato who were given the honour of reading the preamble to the poem "In Flanders Field".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/9554c248-8b04-415c-bde6-3822b1b77b8b.jpg/r440_602_3960_2591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg