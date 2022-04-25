newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga will soon be the home of a new $5 million Veteran's Wellbeing Centre as part of the latest federal budget. The facility is one of 10 new centres to be announced by the Coalition government across the country. Incumbent Riverina MP Michael McCormack said the centre would provide additional support for local veterans, defence personnel and their families. "We have more than 3000 veterans and their families living in the Riverina and Central West," he said. "We also have all three arms of the Defence Force located in Wagga - the Home of the Soldier, Blamey Barracks at Kapooka, RAAF Base Wagga which also delivers training for the Royal Australian Navy. "I have been advocating for this centre for some time and I'm pleased to have delivered it for all our defence and veteran community. "The new centre will make it easier for veterans, their families and current service personnel to access health and wellbeing support, help with finding work and assistance as they transition out of military life. "It will also be a place where veterans can come together to link up with others in a similar position." Mr McCormack said the centre would build on the federal government's $960 million investment into defence in the city through the Defence White Paper. "Wagga and the wider region plays such a significant role in our nation's defence programs," he said. The centre will be available to all current and former serving Australian Defence Force members, including reservists, and their families. Mr McCormack said there will now be a process by which Wagga's veterans groups can apply for the funding. IN OTHER NEWS: Riverina Labor candidate Mark Jeffreson responded to the announcement with cynicism. "It would be great but what we have learnt from this government, if we have learnt anything, is that their announcements don't matter," Mr Jeffreson said. "They announce what they announce but they do very little after the announcement. They announce and then they move on to the next thing," he said. It comes as Labor announces a $519.2 million plan for veteran's affairs. Mr Jeffreson said the plan will be welcome for veterans across the Riverina. "It will mean they get some support, which has sadly been lacking for some time now," he said. "Veterans, of all people, are the ones we ought to be standing beside when they need somebody there. "The policy that Labor is putting forward will have us standing with them instead of them having long queues and wait times for services. "It's not fair that those who give so much get so little in return."

