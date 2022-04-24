news, local-news,

A CAR and truck collided on the Olympic Highway at Gobbagombalin on Saturday night. The crash occurred near the intersection of Old Narrandera Road and Colin Knott Drive. Police, ambulance and fire and rescue arrived at the scene about 7pm. An ambulance spokesperson said a female occupant of the car was treated on site for a chest injury. She was then taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition. It's understood the truck driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the back of the truck was involved in the collision, and that it was fortunately a relatively minor incident. Police have now concluded their investigations and say action may be pending. The southbound lane was closed for a short time following the crash, but has since re-opened. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

