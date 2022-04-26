news, local-news,

A 24-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have been charged with common assault, failing to quit a licensed premises and malicious damage after they were forced to leave a Wagga hotel on Monday night. Police said the couple had been drinking at the hotel when they were asked to leave. IN OTHER NEWS: Upon leaving, one of them allegedly picked up a plastic cup and threw it into the bar area, "narrowly missing bar staff". The hotel's security intervened and the 19-year-old man reportedly pushed the security guard. Hotel staff and security removed the duo from the premises. Police attended the hotel and the two patrons were arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station where they were charged. Despite three reported assaults at Wagga's licensed venues over the Anzac Day long weekend, police said they were pleased with the behaviour of the majority of pub patrons this year. Wagga Police District acting Inspector Nigel Turney said whenever Anzac Day is "linked to a weekend" it can be problematic. "This year most people seemed to be well-behaved and had just gone out and had a good time," Inspector Turney said. "We haven't really had any significant dramas with this year's Anzac Day celebrations. "There were some minor assaults that occurred at pubs across the local police district. But, there were very few incidents at our licensed premises that were reported to the police." Inspector Turney said it is good when patrons can go out on days like Anzac Day without too many dramas.

