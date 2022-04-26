Waratahs off the mark in big way

sport, local-sport,

It was a late start to the season for Waratahs but definitely not a slow one. After having byes over the first two rounds of the season, and then the break for Easter, the start of the season was a long time coming for the Wagga club. However they certainly made the most of it to take a 40-0 win over Albury at Murrayfield on Saturday. It was a real team affair too with eight individual try scorers contributing their points. Megan Pearson, Suze Waia, Abby Foley, Harriet Elleman, Amy Fowler, Sophia Kirkby, Tarnayar Hinch and Jackleene Macarthur all crossed for tries in the wins. The scoreline could have been worse for the Steamers as well with no goal kicked by Waratahs. The 40-0 win was the only game played for the round with Leeton forfeiting their clash against Wagga City. Waratahs will be in for a much bigger test when they host Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday while the other two undefeated teams in the competition, Ag College and CSU, also clash at Beres Ellwood Oval after both had the bye last week. READ MORE

