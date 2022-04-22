newsletters, editors-pick-list,

EIGHT people have been charged with drug, gun and rural crime offences following a joint operation in the state's south and west. Strike Force Gunbower was established by Murrumbidgee Police District in December last year to investigate the alleged supply of prohibited drugs - namely methylamphetamine and cannabis - in the Hillston area. The Murrumbidgee Police District, with assistance from the Southern Region Operational Support Group and the dog unit, executed search warrants at Hillston and Mount Hope on Thursday morning. Officers seized methylamphetamine, cannabis, ammunition, and more than $7000 cash from a Hillston property. A 38-year-old Hillston woman, a 57-year-old Hillston man and a 33-year-old Mount Hope man were charged on Thursday. A fourth man from Hillston, a 28-year-old, was also charged with supply firearm to person unauthorised to possess it, namely four pistols. The 28-year-old man was granted bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on May 25. His firearms licence was also suspended. The 57-year-old Hillston man was charged with eleven offences. He was refused bail and appeared in Griffith Local Court on Friday where he was formally denied bail to reappear in the same court on May 11. The 38-year-old Hillston woman was charged with supply prohibited drug (knowingly take part) and granted bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on June 22. The 33-year-old Mount Hope man was charged with participating in a criminal group to contribute criminal activity, and two counts of recklessly deal with the proceeds of crime. Police will allege in court the man was involved in the theft and unlawful sale of goats. The Mount Hope man was granted conditional bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on May 25. His firearms licence was also suspended. Investigators from Central North and Murrumbidgee then combined forces to investigate alleged rural crime offences - in particular, the theft and illegal sale of goats, as well as drug supply and the unlawful sale of firearms - occurring on the border of the two police districts. Following extensive inquiries, PolAir conducted aerial searches of several properties on Wednesday, April 20. The search covered 120,000 acres including in Mount Hope and located approximately 700 goats, which police will allege were unlawfully obtained. Amongst the herd, police identified Boer goats, which are domestically bred. The goats will be seized and if owners can be identified, they will be returned to them. IN OTHER NEWS: Murrumbidgee Police District crime manager, Detective Inspector Eugene Stek, said rural crime in NSW is a significant issue and has a huge economic impact. "It's costing millions - not only in the theft of stock, but through the theft of other farming equipment, fuel and machinery, damaged fences, loss of income and it also introduces biosecurity risks." Detective Inspector Stek said. "What police will allege occurred here is that the goats were stolen from several properties and sold illegally. Those who we allege are involved, believed they were operating undetected. "Western and Southern Region removed the district boundaries to work together to disrupt and take down this alleged syndicate. "Farmers are the backbone of our country; this joint resolution shows that police will come at rural crime and drug offenders from all angles, and deal with them under the full force of the law." Four Cobar men have also been charged in relation to the operation. Inquiries under Strike Force Gunbower continue.

