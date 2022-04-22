news, local-news,

Relatives travelled from near and far to celebrate Yvonne Langdon's belated 95th birthday in Wagga earlier this month. More than 40 family members gathered at the Wagga Boat Club to mark the major milestone, including Yvonne's four children, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. The joyous occasion was also the first time the whole family has been able to meet in years and the celebration was delayed to enable members to travel from NSW, ACT, Victoria, and even as far away as England. IN OTHER NEWS: Born on March 22, 1927, Yvonne Langdon (nee Oddy) spent her early years in Tumut. On December 18, 1948 she married the love of her life Leslie Langdon at All Saints Anglican Church in Tumut. The couple soon moved to Wagga where they spent many happy years together, but sadly Mr Langdon passed away in 1971. Over the years, Mrs Langdon has been involved with several Wagga groups, and served for about 50 years with Legacy. She has also been involved with Probus and the Racing Association.

