POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a 20-year-old woman was struck in the face by a round from a gel blaster while driving on the Sturt Highway near Wagga. About 9.20am on Tuesday, the female driver noticed three male teenagers walking on the side of the road as she was approaching the township of Collingullie. One of the teens was carrying a firearm and pointed it at the women's vehicle before he commenced firing. The woman was struck in the face through the open window and realised the firearm was a gel blaster, which are illegal in NSW. She turned around and the three teens ran into nearby bush land. The woman spoke to a man in a vehicle parked in a nearby street but was unable to obtain his details. IN OTHER NEWS: Police were notified and officers from Riverina Police District commenced an investigation. They are now appealing to the public for assistance. The three teenagers are described as all being of Caucasian appearance and aged between 14 and 16-years-old. Two have been described as wearing dark coloured clothing, while the third was wearing light coloured clothing. As inquiries continue, anyone with information about the incident, particularly anyone who may have dash cam vision, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police issued a reminder that in NSW gel blasters are considered prohibited firearms under the Firearms Act. The maximum penalty for unauthorised possession of a prohibited firearm is 14 years' imprisonment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

