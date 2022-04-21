news, local-news,

Outdoor workers who spend their days toiling in the Riverina sun are facing a rising risk of heat stroke, as global temperatures inch higher each year due to climate change. Research conducted by Charles Sturt University has found global warming will have a big impact on people's ability to work outdoors in Australia - particularly during the scorching summer months. Principal research fellow Andrew Hall said his study found rising temperatures will result in more heat stress for workers like tradies, farmers, miners and military personnel. "There only needs to be a small increase in temperature before the recommended amount of work you can do before you get heat stroke is reduced," he said. "Australia is located in that heat zone where we are already at the limit already and we've found that temperatures going up will greatly increase that risk." Dr Hall said many outdoor workers will eventually require longer and more frequent breaks in order to safely continue working through the heat. Summer temperatures in the Riverina regularly hover around the 40 degree mark and when the current La Nina-driven cool change finishes that heat is expected to return with a surge. Wagga roof tiler Phil Whicker spends nearly every hour of each day exposed to the sun and has already noticed working in the sun becoming more demanding. "The last couple of years it feels as if the sun has more bite and the heat is starting to knock you around a bit more," he said. "It's like the sun has come closer to the earth or something." Mr Whicker admitted there wasn't much he could do about the issue except taking occasional breaks and drinking more water. "There's not much you can do because working in the heat is part of the job but yeah it's something we've been discussing among ourselves," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: This sentiment was shared by bricklayer Nigel Smith, who said working in the Wagga summer is already demanding enough. "Even when it gets to 25 or 28 degrees you start chasing the sun around the house," he said. "It takes it out of you at the end of the day, you're sweating constantly and you just don't feel well." Mr Smith said managing the rising temperatures would be a challenge for tradies, as small businesses cannot afford to regularly down tools to avoid the heat. "It's something that everyone is going to be looking at in the future for sure," he said.

