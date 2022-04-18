news, local-news,

Wantabadgery's 11-year-old George Moore is raising funds for the Wagga Women's Refuge Shelter, while also earning himself some pocket money by selling eco-friendly fire starters made from paper and soy wax. "I looked it up on Youtube," George said. "I thought, you know, it's coming into winter and it's something people buy a lot." George makes the natural, no-chemical fire starters himself using shredded paper and natural soy wax. "We tested them out and the ones from the store only last about six minutes, while my small ones last for about 14," he said. George said he was given a bunch of newspapers to shred by the man "up the road". George's mum Kylie Moore put a post out on Facebook on Friday about selling the firelighters, but the pair weren't expecting orders to blow up in the days to come. "We have about 600 to make today [Monday], but we're just going to make as many as we can," Mrs Moore said. IN OTHER NEWS: George is even going to make a special trip into Wagga on Tuesday to deliver some of his packs to eager customers. George is selling three different packs include a pack of 10 small firelighters for $5, a pack of 10 large ones for $10 and a mix of small and large ones for $10, with $1 from every pack going towards purchasing children's books to donate to the Women's Refuge Shelter. George said he is excited as he has already made enough money to be able to purchase some books for the shelter already. "I have a lot of stuff and I thought, they probably don't even have a book so I may as well get a bunch of them," he said. Being the youngest of five children, George has had a helping hand from his elder siblings. "My sisters got some, my other sister got some and all of their boyfriends and girlfriends got some," George said. Mrs Moore said George it isn't unusual for her to find that her foil has gone missing, with George being full of ideas. "I wouldn't say I'm all-round smart, but yeah, science isn't that bad," George said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

