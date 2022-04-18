newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga's general public were today given a glimpse into the grey nomad lifestyle at the Stone the Crows Festival's open day. A gold coin charity donation allowed locals access into the Australian Clay Target Association grounds hosting about 400 motorhomes and caravans. Over 700 countrywide visitors set up camp in East Wagga last Friday for the week-long, over-50s festival. Many attendees have bricks and mortar homes but spend a majority of the year on the road, said event organiser Grant Luhrs. "I think a lot of people do have a fixed address. But a lot of them don't spend much time there," Mr Luhrs said. "They might go back there for a week and then off on another three month extravaganza somewhere." Familiar with life on the road as a lifelong musician, Mr Luhrs does not himself own a caravan or motorhome. The 40-year Wagga local is instead drawn to the community and camaraderie of the event and its people. "Everyone comes here in party mode and friendly mode," he said. Volunteer Leon Lammeretz has driven to Wagga all eight years the festival has been held here, with a clear affection for the lifestyle. "It's freeing and you're not obligated to do anything, whereas at home you see the grass grow, you got to clean, you got to do this and that. And everybody else is friendly," he said. "And it doesn't matter whether you're a street sweeper or a solicitor, we're all the same. We all talk the same, we all appreciate each other and there are plenty of activities going on." Travelling from Moe, Victoria, Mr Lammeretz estimated being on the road 10 months of the year, spending the previous three-and-a-half months in Victoria's Golden Beach. "We left there on the 18th, got home, did a bit of cleaning up and chooffed off here," said the owner of a fifth wheel caravan. Melbourne-based traveller Pat James also spends several months on the road. "We're probably away at least four months out of the year for all those years we've been retired," she said, between a game of Rummiking with friends Helen Beachley and Lyn Edwards. Motorhoming since 1990, Mrs James feels right at home in her second festival attendance. "It's a camaraderie of people with like interests." An appreciation for the festival's community is shared by Jervis Bay resident Colin Loudon. "It doesn't matter if you're a millionaire or if you've got no money, everyone's on the same platform," Mr Loudon said. "Everyone will help one another and it's all just so relaxed. It's like going to school with your mates but when you're a little older."

