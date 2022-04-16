news, local-news,

While residents can expect to hear plenty from campaigning politicians over the next five weeks in the lead up to the federal election, The Daily Advertiser will also bring you the insights of regular Riverina residents. Six Riverina voters have volunteered to share their opinions, observations, concerns and reactions each week on the biggest issues - be they local or federal - arising from the campaign in our series titled the 'Pub Test'. To kick things off, we are introducing readers to the six participants - a cross section of the Wagga region - who we will be checking in with every week until polling day. We asked our panel a few questions to gauge their current state of mind, delving into what kind of qualities they look for in a leader, if their vote is already locked in, if they trust politicians and what issues most concern them. Mrs Brown didn't mince her words when asked about politicians. "I cordially dislike them all," she said. The first-time Riverina voter is concerned first and foremost with corruption in and around federal politics. "A federal ICAC - that's the biggest thing I think is needed at this stage," Mrs Brown said. "Of course, the climate thing. Aged care since I'm 78, and sooner or later I'll probably need it. I was a farmer for many years, so I've always retained interest in what happens rurally." Mrs Brown is yet to make up her mind on the growing offering of Riverina candidates. "I'm hoping that your newspaper will create a major summary of each of the candidates that are available in the electorate, where they're coming from, what they're saying and that sort of thing," she said. "I look at the candidate, I look at the policies, I vote for what I think is best - not necessarily best for me. I try to look at what's best for the country, the nation, the world, perhaps." Ms Lubke's primary concern heading into the election campaign is climate change. "I want the government I support to be keen to leave behind fossil fuels. I'm very passionate about having environmental change and working towards a more sustainable future," Ms Lubke said. The recent high school graduate and organiser of local LGBTQIA+ youth group Alphabet Soup is also looking for politicians to address Indigenous issues and the housing crisis. "I've heard quite a lot about the housing crisis recently because I have a lot of friends who are trying to rent or buy, and it's just an absolute struggle," she said. Although the first-time voter is yet to make up her mind, Ms Lubke admitted to already feeling disillusioned with politicians. "From what I do know about politics, unfortunately, it's a lot of big promises and little to show for it, which sucks," she said. Personal freedoms and local issues are top of farmer and recent first-time father Joash Parker's election concerns list. "Civil rights, in my opinion, have been eroded in the last couple of years. But second to that would be local issues - I want someone who actually cares about the local area and not just whatever the federal politics are doing," Mr Parker said. Mr Parker, who leans towards conservative politics, is waiting to make up his mind on politicians he said don't fill him with a lot of confidence. "I would like to see a politician who doesn't claim to be the Messiah, who recognises they're a fallible human, that wants to do the best job they can. Someone who's willing to talk to different parties and come to compromises that work for everybody," he said. "I don't think [my vote] will be for one of the major parties. It'll likely be a minor party with probably the Nationals second preference." Although historically open to each Riverina candidate, Uncle James is the lone participant who admitted being close to knowing how he'll vote. "I've just about had enough of the Liberals stuffing up things and not paying due respect to what's happening with our climate and what's happened with major fires and major floods," the Wiradjuri elder said. "It just seems like the Liberal government was absent. People were struggling and trying to get over these horrific events and our prime minister was off holidaying in Hawaii." Uncle James, whose biggest concerns are cost of living and climate change, is looking for a leader with integrity. "They have to be upfront and honest with people, and show that they do care about what's happening to us out here," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Tiwangce's biggest concern ahead of May 21 is the current housing crisis. "As a young person, I can't really afford housing at the moment. Not just me, but as a member of the Burmese community in Wagga, almost all of us are struggling to get a house because of the price rises," said Mr Tiwangce. The Tolland local came to Wagga 10 years ago from Malaysia, where he spent two years as a refugee fleeing the war in Myanmar. "When I voted last time, I didn't really have any idea who I was voting for. This time, I'll be more educated and have more knowledge on who's better, "he said. Still undecided on his vote, Mr Tiwangce knows what he wants from a leader. "What everyone wants - not just words but actions. Some of them just say 'we'll do this, we'll do that' when they're on campaigns," he said. "But when they actually become the leader they don't really do anything. That just pisses everyone off." Mrs Donlon is hoping to see climate change, water and food security, defence and Indigenous issues addressed on this year's campaign trail. The Central Wagga resident is yet to make up her mind on a candidate but is certain of one thing. "It won't be Michael McCormack. I'm still waiting for the brilliant independent or the brilliant anybody to stand up," she said. Like the rest of our participants, Mrs Donlon knows what she wants from prospective leaders. "I think it's somebody who puts the needs of people before big business. There needs to be a certain element of care and social justice for people," she said. "Listening to Anthony Albanese's budget reply, I thought he ticked quite a few of the boxes that I would be looking for in a leader. He seemed to have some fire in his belly that night, but I need to see more of it." What's next? Tune in each week as our Pub Test panel weigh in on candidates, major policy announcements, campaign events and mishaps as they try to make sense of the 2022 federal election.

