You can forgive Brian Smith for having a case of deja vu. The Rock trainer produced almost a carbon copy of the 2019 edition of the Million Dollar Chase series at Wagga with My Boy Rockin' on Sunday night. Three years ago he drew the one box with Ultimate Speed and was able to get the better of some highly-fancied Victorian rivals. This time around My Boy Rockin' was really made to work hard, but was able to capitalise on the good draw. Smith thought the barrier made a big difference after finishing a fast-finishing second to Kinson Bale in last week's heats. "He improves from the inside," Smith said. "He works hard from the outside but he's had 25 starts and is still learning how to run from out there. "He improves heaps when he draws in." READ MORE Despite taking advantage of barrier one, My Boy Rockin' was rarely in front. Instead he copped plenty of pressure throughout from Kinson Bale, but used his manners to hold his line to the finish. He then had to fight off another of Samantha Grenfell's runners, Xavien Bale, to take out the tight finish. Smith couldn't help but be impressed with his efforts after clocking 30.04 seconds. "They could have gone another lap and he still would have been in front," he said. "Once he gets there he really puts in plus he ran an enormous time. "When you are getting down running around the 30 you are going pretty good." My Boy Rockin' now progresses to the next stage of the lucrative series on April 29. However this time around Smith and his wife Joanne will take a two-pronged attack to Wentworth Park. Mill Express also secured her place in the semi-finals after winning the regional final at Temora seven days earlier. He's thrilled to have two chances in the feature. "The plan has come off some far," Smith said. "I wouldn't think I could win the final but if you're not in it you can't do it." Mill Express heads to Wentworth Park for a trial on Tuesday night but My Boy Rockin' will head straight to the semi-finals. "He's been to Wenty and while it would be nice I'm going (Tuesday) to trial here and it's a bit close to get him to front up," Smith said. "He's been there and knows where he is going so he will be right. "I'll just take her for a trial." Smith is now looking for some kind races in the semi-finals.

