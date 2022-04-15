news, local-news,

Wagga road users have scored an unexpected break this Easter with petrol prices at their lowest levels in months. Barely a month ago, unleaded petrol in Wagga broke the $2 barrier for the first time, as prices surged due to a number of factors, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. However, prices have steadily dropped in recent weeks following the federal government decision to slash the fuel excise by 22 cents for the next six months. Ashmont resident Eric Evans is happy to see the prices fall. "It's great the prices have come down for Easter this year, because it normally goes up," Mr Evans said. "It means people can travel, visit people and do what they want to do," he said. Mr Evans travels out of town for work and uses Unleaded 98, so he pays more for fuel than some. "I normally spend about $50 per week," he said. "Even though my car is E10 fuel suitable, I prefer Unleaded 98 because I care about the performance of the engine, there's less wear and tear and I get more mileage." IN OTHER NEWS: NRMA spokeswoman Katrina Usman said on Thursday that there is further good news on the way for motorists. "Wholesale prices have been falling in the past few weeks so customers can expect prices at the bowsers to continue to go down over the long weekend," Ms Usman said. "Wagga's current average price for Unleaded 91 is $1.76 per litre and I expect prices will continue to fall by at least another five cents," she said. "The average price over the past four weeks has already dropped by 27.5 cents." Meanwhile, the current average price for diesel is $1.92 per litre with prices falling by 28.9 cents in the past month. "The average price for unleaded in Sydney is now $1.62 per litre, with diesel sitting at $1.86, so motorists heading there can save a bit more," Ms Usman said. She said fuel prices have been extremely volatile over the last few weeks and explained the recent fall in fuel prices across Australia was due to multiple factors. "In addition to temporary cuts to the fuel excise tax, there has been a downward trend of oil prices over the last few weeks due to various global factors at play," she said. Despite the price drop, Mr Evans said petrol is still too expensive and argued that more needs to be done to fix the problem. "We need to get rid of the wholesalers, because they are making too much money," he said. "We've got two refineries in Australia and we used to have a lot more, but through successive governments we've lost a lot of that capability."

