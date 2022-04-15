news, local-news,

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a motor vehicle accident at Little Billabong on Friday morning. Emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Hume Highway approaching Little Billabong Road about 5.30am. State Emergency Service crews and police attended, as well as two NSW Rural Fire Service units and three ambulances crews. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Ambulance reported that four patients were treated for minor injuries at the scene. One of those patients, a woman believed to be in her 40s, was transported to Wagga Base Hospital with wrist pain and some abrasions. Emergency personnel remained on the scene at 7am, with police conducting traffic control. One of two northbound lanes was closed, with drivers urged to use caution and expect delays. Traffic conditions on the highway returned to normal just before 9am.

