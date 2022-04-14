community,

Kath and Linton Bradley first met as school-aged children, unaware they would one day mark 70 years of marriage together. Born and raised in Tumbarumba during the 1930s and 40s, where only a few families resided at the time, the couple found themselves regularly entwined at local get-togethers. As their relationship started to blossom, Kath relocated to Wagga to pursue nursing while Linton remained entrenched in the agriculture industry back home. "But he came down to visit me and kept tabs," Mrs Bradley said. "Then we finally got engaged." The couple, aged 19 and 20, wed on April 14, 1952, at Saint Jude's Anglican Church in Tumbarumba and spent their honeymoon in Queanbeyan. "We left the reception in our Austin A40 car and drove through the town with all these tins on the back of the car, rattling," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: It took both their efforts to "keep the kettle boiling" and place food on the table for their two daughters and two sons. They relocated to the Ladysmith area to raise their family before purchasing 'Wongoonoo' in Carabost and fulfilling their dream of owning a farm together. "We enjoyed having all the family bring their families to the farm for Easter and see the little ones get amongst the sheep," Mrs Bradley said. After working 50 years as a livestock agent Mr Bradley said: "Work will never hurt you unless you do the wrong thing." "And money's not everything, [work's] rather a commitment, a lifestyle and doing something you like," he said. When not helping on the farm, his wife would entrench herself into her passions at the local Garden Club, CWA and other community functions. "But she had to be there to go fencing with me," Mr Bradley laughed. After about 35 years on the farm, and witness to drought, flood, and 2014's devastating Carabost bushfire, the couple decided that it was time to step back from farming life. "Thinking about what you can do and what you can't do, that's what prompted us to, you know, move down here," he said Together they reside at Settlers Village in Estella, and while they admit it took some adjustment, they're now enjoying life with their tight, family circle. "As you get older, you lean closer towards your family," Mrs Bradley said. And 70 years on from exchanging vows, the couple appreciate nothing more than knowing they still, to this day, can rely on one another. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

