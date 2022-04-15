newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Looking for a caffeine fix or craving some smashed avocado on toast? The good news is a limited number of Wagga cafes will throw open their doors on Good Friday, albeit for a reduced number of hours. Cafes open on Good Friday include 10 Best Street, Meccanico, FLOK Cafe, the Gardens Cafe and The Caffeinated Co, with plenty of takeaway shops also open across the city. For a full list of Easter opening hours for Wagga shopping centres, major supermarkets and council services click here. We've also compiled a list of what's on across the region in our Easter 2022 events guide. 10 Best St Friday: 6.30am - 2pm, Saturday: 7am - 2pm, Sunday: 7am - 2pm, Monday: 6.30am - 2pm Meccanico Friday: 6.30am - 3pm, Saturday: 7am - 3pm, Sunday: 7am - 3pm, Monday: 6.30am - 3pm Uneke Takeaway window open Friday, Saturday and Monday from 8am - 12pm. Closed on Sunday. The Caffeinated Co. Friday: 8am - 11am, Saturday: 8am - 11am, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: CLOSED The Gardens Wagga Friday: 9am - 4pm, Saturday: 8.30am - 4.30pm, Sunday: 9.30am - 4pm, Monday: CLOSED *Please note this is not an extensive list and opening hours are subject to change. Check with each business or look on their social media accounts to confirm times.

