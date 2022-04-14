newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Local fishmongers have enjoyed one of their busiest weeks of the year, as Wagga families stocked up on seafood for their traditional Good Friday meals. Higher prices driven by the wild weather on the coast weren't enough to sate the Riverina's appetite for fish, prawns and oysters. Hayley Abbott, manager of Narooma Seafood, fulfilled about 300 orders while set up at the Wagga Showgrounds on Thursday. "It's probably been a bit better than average for an Easter so we're obviously very happy with how it has been," she said. "We've sold a lot of oysters, lots of prawns, lots of lobsters and then fish-wise it has been a good mix between tuna, flathead, whiting and swordfish." IN OTHER NEWS: Narooma Seafood is lucky to even have a supply of oysters to sell, after the heavy rainfall forced the closure of many harvest areas this month and drastically reduced supply. Despite the challenge of balancing hundreds of contrasting orders, Ms Abbott said she relished the hectic lead up to Easter every year. "I always enjoy the hustle and bustle of it and we've got a good team around us out here in Wagga so that makes it really easy and enjoyable," she said.

