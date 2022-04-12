news, local-news,

The Rock's oldest resident Gladys Evelyn Tinnock (née Rockliff) is being celebrated as a pillar of her community after passing away March 5. Born July 5, 1923, and passing peacefully at her Emily Gardens Aged Care home, Mrs Tinnock spent her 98 years in the small town southwest of Wagga. The youngest of five children and one of four girls, Mrs Tinnock left theTootool School at a young age to work on her mother's farm. With father Clem Rockliff passing away when Mrs Tinnock was only six years old, mother Millie was left to run the farm alone. The lifelong The Rock resident met husband Doug Tinnock at the "Toronto" Tootool woolshed dance as a teenager and the pair wedded in November 1945. They were married for 63 years and owned Tinnock's Garage for 60 years before Mr Tinnock passed away in 2008. Mrs Tinnock was passionately involved in town activities, playing golf, tennis and bowls into her 80s. She also painted in oils, decorated cakes, watched sports as a keen Swans fan, played piano and mouth organ and knitted. She also kept her garden, delighting in doing The Rock Bowling Club's Anzac Day flower arrangements. Her family has thanked the Emily Gardens staff, who cared for Mrs Tinnock for the last four-and-a-half years. IN OTHER NEWS: A lover of poetry from a young age, Mrs Tinnock's favourite poem "My Country" by Dorothea Mackellar was read out at her graveside service by three of her great-grandchildren. Known to be nostalgic and sentimental, Mrs Tinnock kept all photos, cards, letters and children's drawings, with any of these special mementos and rose petals placed alongside her at her final resting place. With family described as her greatest joy, Mrs Tinnock is survived by her four children and spouses Sheryl and Les Miller, Lyn and Robert Taylor, Chris and Margaret Tinnock, John and Sally Tinnock, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/171518670/b2c53861-e970-492c-b153-99b647b1c3c1.jpg/r0_32_1150_682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg