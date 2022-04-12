news, local-news,

WAGGA couple Jeff and June Harrison, who have been married for more than 25-years, have been recognised for their impressive combined 100 years of dedicated service to Scouts NSW. Mr and Mrs Harrison, both 82, moved to Wagga in 2017 and with them, they brought their passion for scouts and community, which was acknowledged at the Riverina Scouts Awards presentation on the weekend. Mrs Harrison met Mr Harrison during her second round of chemotherapy as she battled breast cancer, and the pair have been inseparable since, but it was neither of their influence that led to the other joining. "It was my youngest son actually," Mrs Harrison said. "I have three sons in scouts." In presenting their awards, Scouts NSW Chief Commissioner Neville Tomkins OAM acknowledged the extraordinary service they have both contributed. "Jeff and June have each contributed 50 years of wonderful service to Scouts. It's exceptionally rare for two members of the same family to achieve this milestone and their commitment to our youth is truly appreciated," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "People like Jeff and June selflessly devote their time and energy to Scouts for the benefit of others. It's great that they can be recognised for the positive impact they have had on the lives of so many young people. Mr and Mrs Harrison's service has also secured them Medal of the Order (OAM) medals for service to youth and the community. Mr Harrison said one reward of being a scout leader is by observing the development of youth members to grow their sense of responsibility, independence, and initiative to solve challenges in fun activities. "Scouting always has opportunities to extend their confidence, resilience and leadership," he said. For Mrs Harrison, the experience is a reward in itself. "I'd tell prospective leaders about all the wonderful activities you can do with the youth, about the chance to go all around Australia and overseas, and all the practical and fun things you learn to take into their working life," she said. "You can also do as I did and learn and have fun with my three sons." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/a147631f-156d-4bf2-9be3-5754843883be.jpg/r0_0_4890_2763_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg