sport, local-sport,

Griffith survived a scare from Leeton to make it two wins from as many games to start the season. The Blacks led 19-5 at half-time after two quickfire tries but were a man short as the Phantoms started to rally. Petero Taitusi got Leeton within 10 points but Andrew Fauoo's second try and another to James Pio stopped any hope of a comeback. Coach Chris McGregor was pleased with how the Blacks responded with a number of their squad missing to take a 40-15 victory. "We had a lot of blokes who were playing their first or second game of first grade, and it is a big step up," he said. "Congratulations to Leeton, who kept dragging on, but I was really impressed with how the boys played." The bench was what made the difference in the end, with there being no drop in quality as changes were made in the second half. "That makes a huge difference. The boys that came off the bench did their job, and that is what we try to build towards," he said. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/c8b72c19-159b-492d-b4fc-19ce342bfa6f.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg