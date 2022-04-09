sport, local-sport,

Wagga was once again not a happy hunting ground for Canberra Raiders. They were their own worst enemies at Equex Centre on Saturday, blowing chance after chance to make inroads against the Melbourne Storm. The wet weather didn't help with their cause but with a completion rate of 64 per cent it was never going to be enough to stop a side who have only lost once this season. Coach Ricky Stuart once again lamented their inability to finish off their opportunities in the 30-16 loss. "We're just not putting any team under pressure and we're not building under pressure," Stuart said. "I feel for the boys as I see how close we are." Canberra were able to diffuse an early chance from the Storm and took an early lead after Cameron Munster caught halfback Adam Schneider high and he recovered to open the scoring with a penalty goal after five minutes. However some poor handling put them under plenty of pressure. First a mistake from Nick Cotric trying to control a kick gave the Storm perfect field position and Harry Grant took advantage of some soft defence to score the opening try after 15 minutes. Off a glut of possession, with three restarted sets on the Raiders try line, Jahrome Hughes was able to step to score under the posts at the midway point of the half. On the next set, Munster burst through a tackle before finding Ryan Papenhuyzen on his inside to complete a long range try. It looked ominous down 18-2 for the Raiders, but a try to Semi Valemei with seven minutes left in the half breathed some life into the clash. Down 18-8 at half-time the Raiders had a couple of good chances to start the half but couldn't deliver the right play. Instead it was the Storm who made them pay for a Nicoll-Klokstad drop under high as Justin Olam scored off the resulting scrum. The Raiders had plenty of chances to get themselves back into the contest but their ball control continued to let them down. However they gave the 8133-strong crowd something to cheer as Cotric crossed with nine minutes to play but there was to be no big comeback from the Raiders this time around as Hughes capitalised on another spilled ball to score his second and seal the win.

