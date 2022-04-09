sport, local-sport, coolamon, hugh wakefield, allister clarke, narrandera, riverina league, round one, four goals, jake barrett

COOLAMON opened what they hope to be a special season with a dominant victory over Narrandera on Saturday. The Hoppers' recruits all played lead roles in the 76-point win as Coolamon proved a class above the Eagles, winning 15.20 (110) to 5.4 (34) at Narrandera Sportsground. While the big names all shone, it was Hugh Wakefield in his senior debut that delighted Coolamon the most as he stood tall with four goals. "He was unreal," Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett said. "It was a real credit to him, he got in the right spots and he would have loved that today." After an even enough start, Coolamon broke the game open in the second quarter with four goals to one helping establish a six-goal half-time lead. Barrett was rapt to see his team produce a four-quarter effort first-up. MORE SPORT NEWS "I think last year, we always had a quarter where we would fall to sleep, bring teams back into it but today, everyone played a four-quarter effort, which was really good to see and it was something we tried practicing all summer and it's good to see it pay off," he said. "Especially in games like that, sometimes when you start getting a bit of a roll on, boys start hedging their bets and they probably run a bit more forward than what they should but everyone stayed really disciplined so it was really good to see that happen. "Of course people probably picked us to win but to back it up and play the way we wanted to play was a really credit to everyone." Aside from Wakefield, Allister Clarke shone in his first game for the club, having a big influence from half-back. New recruits Bailey Wood and Shea Darcy also produced big games. Luke McKay continued where he left off from last year and was Narrandera's best. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

