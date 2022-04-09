The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, April 9 2022
NRL
Melbourne Storm 30 d Canberra Raiders 16
Riverina League
Mangoplah CUE 9.12 (66) d Griffith 7.5 (47)
Coolamon 15.20 (110) d Narrandera 5.4 (34)
Collingullie GP 17.11 (113) d Turvey Park 10.7 (67)
Farrer League
EWK 10.12 (72) d Temora 3.12 (30)
Marrar 14.7 (91) d North Wagga 11.5 (71)
TRYC 14.9 (93) d Northern Jets 4.1 (25)
Coleambally 9.7 (61) drew with Barellan 8.13 (61)
Southern Inland
Ag College 24 d Tumut 19
Wagga City 24 d CSU Reddies 5
Griffith 40 d Leeton 15
Hume League
Osborne 23.20 (158) d Lockhart 1.4 (10)
Howlong 13.8 (86) d RWW Giants 8.6 (54)
Billabong Crows 13.9 (87) d Henty 9.3 (57)
Holbrook 12.7 (79) d Jindera 11.10 (76)
CDHBU 11.12 (78) d Culcairn 6.8 (44)
B B Saints 28.24 (192) d Murray Magpies 8.10 (58)