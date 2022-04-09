news, local-news,

Riverina Police have announced a man missing since Friday has returned home. The man was last seen leaving a home in Bourke Street, Tolland about midday on Friday. Police issued an appeal on Saturday afternoon after he could not be located or contacted. Police said there were "serious concerns" for the 63-year-old's safety as he has a medical condition that requires medication. However, just before 9.30pm on Saturday night, the man returned to his home safe and unharmed.

