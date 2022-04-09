Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm in Wagga | Live coverage

news, local-news,

The weather is clearing as Wagga hosts a third Canberra Raiders game. This time it is the high-flying Melbourne Storm who have joined the party. And good news sports fans, it won't be the last time. Another NRL game is coming our way in 2023 with Canberra extending their deal with Wagga City Council during the week. The Raiders are unchanged as they look to hit back from a disappointing finish to their clash with Manly at Mudgee last week while the Storm were red hot against the Bulldogs. Follow along with our live coverage of all the colour and the action of another big game. Kick off is at 3pm but there are two curtain raisers so there will be plenty of entertainment throughout the day.

