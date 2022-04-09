news, local-news,

President of Wagga's Defence Shed, Jason Frost, has been awarded a prestigious community award. Wagga MP Joe McGirr presented Mr Frost with the NSW Government Community Service Award on Wednesday. "It was a pleasure to present Jason with this award," Dr McGirr said. "Jason played a significant role in establishing the Defence Shed," he said. "He was also instrumental in the push to establish the Pro Patria Centre in the former Carmelite Monastery." IN OTHER NEWS: In his role as president of the Defence Shed, Jason has strongly advocated for the health and wellbeing of veterans. He has also highlighted the issue of veteran suicides and has pushed for veterans to have access to modern treatments. "He is tireless in his work and does an excellent job supporting veterans," Dr McGirr said. A veteran who devoted 16 years to the Australian Army, Jason was discharged in 2015 due to injuries. "Jason has been described as a voice for those who suffer complex health issues and haven't been able to gain the support they require," Dr McGirr said. "He has gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life of veterans within our community and is a worthy recipient of this award," he said. The Defence Shed is a Not-For-Profit Charity dedicated to providing support and services to current and former Australian Defence Force and Emergency Services personnel and their families. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/172474527/a2b2382b-cc3c-4e04-bf77-aba2e7b6cf1c.jpg/r0_56_600_395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg