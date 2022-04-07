news, local-news,

THE construction of a new permanent bridge at Wallendbeen will began later this year after its design was finalised. The Burley Griffin Way bridge over the railway line at Wallendbeen was demolished in March of last year due to weather damage and a temporary single-lane replacement bridge had been put in its place in October. The new permanent bridge has been designed to Australian Standards for bridge design, and will be wider than both the original and temporary bridge, able to accommodate B-Doubles and even larger trucks. "Construction is expected to begin later this year," Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said. IN OTHER NEWS: "This timeframe allows for the tender advertisement and evaluation period, the contract award and site preparation." "Once construction starts, it is estimated the bridge will take about a year to complete, weather permitting." The temporary bridge will remain in place while the new bridge is built. Transport will contact the community later this year with further information when a start date is confirmed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

