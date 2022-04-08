sport, local-sport,

With a deal locked in for another game in Wagga next year, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wants to see their relationship with the region continue to flourish. Ahead of their clash with the Melbourne Storm at Equex Centre on Saturday, Stuart believes what Wagga has to offer only continues to impress. "The quality of it (Equex Centre) just grows every year," Stuart said. "It's wonderful and that's why we want to come back next year. "We really enjoy the trip to Wagga and feel it is part of our backyard. "We talk about Canberra and its region and we really do feel like it is part of us." He believes the longer the relationship the more both parties will benefit. Young product James Schiller who made his NRL debut in round one, and will play in the NSW Cup curtain raiser on Saturday, is one who has so far. The 20-year-old has certainly made a good impression on the club. "He's fast tracked really quickly and I give great credit to our program here at the Raiders, we bring our youth on very quickly," Stuart said. "That comes from their commitment and sacrifice but James is a great young bloke, he has a great pedigree and got a great surprise when he started in game one this year. "Not only did he start in it but he basically helped win it for us and has a lot more first grade ahead of him with the Canberra Raiders. "He's part of the family." READ MORE But it's not just the top line talent Stuart is looking to draw but hopes the club's continual presence in the region can have a real impact on numbers. Especially as clubs continue to navigate the impact of COVID-19. "I hope it is having an impact and actually helping grow junior league," he said. "I feel it is a big responsibility for players, coaches and clubs to promote rugby league but also show the younger generation and younger kids that they get to meet the superstars and the boys you watch on TV and show that their dreams can be fulfilled." For now his full focus is on trying to get some more consistency from his side. They've won both of their home games so far this season including a thrilling win over Gold Coast a fortnight ago after coming back from a 22-0 deficit by scoring four unanswered tries in the second half to snare a 24-22 victory. However there were no second half heroics last week after Manly scored 15 straight points to take a 25-6 victory. Playing the whole 80 minutes is what Stuart wants to see most against the Storm. "It's something we've lacked over the last four games and it has been costly," Stuart said. "We've spoken about it and it is a mindset. It is something that we can't afford to keep on doing - just playing the 40 minutes." Despite plenty of time on the road Stuart is confident there will be no ill effects from consecutive trips to the country after the loss in Mudgee last Saturday. "We're pretty good travellers, we're used to travelling and it's something the boys enjoy," he said. "They are a great bunch of blokes and all great mates so travelling brings you together a little bit more. "There's a great bond and it's something we all should be doing as NRL players to promote our product, our game and our players to the younger generation of rugby league boys."

