THOUSANDS of NRL fans flocked to Wagga Equex Centre on Saturday afternoon for the clash between Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm and not even the threat of rain and muddy puddles in the sitting area could distract them from the game. Raiders superfan Matthew "The Green Viking" Welsman was disappointed after his team lost, but getting to see the game live in Wagga was a welcome experience and one he will likely get to do again thanks to the extended partnership announced last Thursday. The deal, which saw the Raiders first play for premiership points in Wagga in 2019, means that the Raiders will head back to Equex in 2023 for another match. Despite the disapproval of her Manly supporting father, six-year-old Elsie Lyons said if the Raiders lost the game, which they did, then they should be given another chance to knock off the Storm. IN OTHER NEWS: When interviewed by The Daily Advertiser during the game, Elsie admitted she was "grumpy" that the Raiders were losing. "I just want the Raiders to win next time," she said. That being said, Elsie still had a "really fun time" with her family and friends and was looking forward to Canberra returning to Wagga next year. For 12-year-old George Smith, the game was one he won't ever forget as he also celebrated his birthday with a group of his closest friends. While he is not a Melbourne Storm supporter, he and his friends mutually agreed to barrack for the Victorian team, which proved an astute pick as they ran out comfortable 30-16 winners.

