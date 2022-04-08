news, local-news,

It has been reported on ABC radio that Australia will make its own missiles in the future, no doubt some jobs will be created. The question that arises is why ferries and trams could not be made in Australia given that the models bought by NSW do not seem to be satisfactory or suitable for local conditions? How many local jobs and skills could have been developed if the government had chosen to use and develop homegrown skills? The NSW government, with the support of Labor, recently passed legislation that will provide penalties of up to $22,000 or two years in jail for "illegal protests" that disrupt economic activity. It comes after demonstrations by climate activists who disrupted operations around Port Botany and Newcastle. Members of Blockade Australia staged protests on bridges, roads, freight rail lines and a crane to call for greater action on climate change. Meanwhile in the real world, after the release of the latest damning IPCC report that stressed a 50 per cent reduction in greenhouse gasses by 2030 or the point of no return will be reached for future generations, Antonio Guterres head of the UN stated that "Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals. But the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels. Investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness." His message is clear - we are led by dangerous radicals in Australia and our kids and grandkids will pay for it. READ MORE LETTERS: I'm writing to express my deep appreciation to everyone across NSW who supported The Smith Family's 2022 Back to School Appeal. Our vision is to help young Australians experiencing disadvantage to create better futures for themselves. We launched our appeal calling for extra support to help students re-engage with their education, after another tough year due to COVID-19. For families and their children, this year's return to school may have been the toughest yet. Not only are we concerned the pandemic has exacerbated the gap in learning outcomes between children living in poverty and their more advantaged peers, we're also worried families are facing more hardships, including rising living costs, a housing affordability crisis, and ongoing impacts of the digital divide. When any family faces ongoing financial difficulties, it makes it harder for them to support their children's education. We know there are still thousands of young Australians who don't have access to the education essentials they need to learn, and we're concerned it'll be those who can least afford it, who'll continue to struggle. For 100 years, The Smith Family has been working to improve the lives of children in need. Our goal is to have a lasting and positive impact on students and families, and generations to come. So, to everyone who generously contributed to our appeal - thank you very much.

