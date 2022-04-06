news, local-news,

Keith Wheeler, in one breath, promotes the threat of Chinese invasion as a result of climate change action by the Greens and ALP ("Will they be coming for all our riches, too?", The Daily Advertiser, April 4). Such rhetoric is both misleading and dangerous. Australians have cited climate change as their number one concern, in line with climate action being taken around the world. The fact that Australia lags behind is primarily the fault of the head-in-the-sand Morrison Coalition government. Wheeler argues that Putin has attacked Ukraine for its minerals. Therefore, as a country, we should continue our reliance on ozone-depleting energy resources because of the threat of invasion by President Xi of China. No! Australia must make decisions based on its best interests, and not because of threats by international bullies. In 1938 maritime workers at Port Kembla banned the supply of iron ore to Japan, due to the real fear that it would be put to military use against Australians. Their action was strongly opposed by Prime Minister 'Pig Iron Bob' Menzies. The workers were right, of course, and the move to renewable energy resources is the right thing to do 84 years later. Surely the managers/editors of The Daily Advertiser do not need to continuously throw up to your readers the pathetic cartoons and comments from left leaning cartoonists Broelman and Pope. Again following one another after the other like sheep as usual on their publications, Saturday, April 2 and Monday, April 4, both the cartoonists are predictably and usually targeting the Australian PM Scott Morrison and rarely the Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese. It is obvious to many readers the repeated selection of these political articles are extremely biased and will result in many of the public turning away from buying or subscribing to The Daily Advertiser and reducing the paper's market base and future viability. READ MORE LETTERS: Australia has been closed for two years for overseas students and temporary visa holders. The government's claim regarding employment figures being the highest for years - could it be that the unemployed are getting a fair crack at jobs that they have been unable to access because these jobs have been given to those people from overseas? Just asking. I'm getting sick of the number of betting ads on commercial TV channels. There's just a little warning regarding betting ... written in very small letters at the end of each commercial. Come on! We all know there are more losers than winners when it comes to betting! Stop the advertising regarding betting. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

