news, local-news,

Ron Cross ("Paper's cartoons display bias", April 6) certainly has a case there as I'm certainly under no illusions that The DA is left of the radar with their continuing cartoons from Broelman and Pope who aren't very funny and are regularly given space to display their not-so-funny snippets. They're very boring now. Come on DA, how about some balance? It looks like my recent prediction in The Daily Advertiser ("Ignore the profits of doom", March 31) of a coming ice age didn't go down too well with some readers. But, of course, I'm not a top climate change scientist. Apparently my predictions are not worth much. Anyhow, what would I know about global warming/climate change? So, in future, I will leave all predictions to those who know best. But hang on a minute. Wasn't it Tim Flannery, the noted climate change scientist, who said in 2007 that hotter soils meant that "even the rain that falls isn't actually going to fill our dams and river systems". And just a few years later we had widespread drenching rains, flooded towns and cities, and dams full to the brim and overflowing. Well, if I know nothing then perhaps we should leave all the predictions to the likes of Professor Tim Flannery? After all, we must rely on the science don't we? But enough of Mr Flannery. I'd like to switch tack and talk about another expert, Mr Allan Finkel, who was Australia's chief scientist from 2016 to 2020. He has been quoted as saying that if we did every thing in our power to lower emissions it wouldn't make a scrap of difference to our contribution to global warming, which is just over 1 per cent. With this good news we can still keep our coal-fired power stations and there is no need to plug all our cows or do away with our fuel-guzzling cars and trucks and still have a clear conscience knowing that we are doing the right thing. But enough of this climate change nonsense. I'm going to settle back now and relax and have a nice hot cuppa and dream of the ice age that I predict is on its way. Remember, you read it here first. READ MORE LETTERS: Keith Wheeler is prone to exaggeration ("Will they be coming for all our riches, too?", The Daily Advertiser, April 4). Albanese doesn't have "an obsession with climate change". Like most Australians, he just knows it's one of our major challenges. The Greens do not chant "leave it in the ground" to everything, but do realise that lithium and other minerals are critical in the road to decarbonisation. However, like most Australians, the Greens do want mining to proceed with environmental safeguards in place. Mr Wheeler can rest assured that there are no Greens under the bed and life in a clean, net zero world is not only possible but necessary. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/ea028a6e-69b3-4d74-b895-3e395031e5fb.jpg/r8_7_3328_1883_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg