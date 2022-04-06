news, local-news,

Herve Boutin has spent decades teaching up-and-coming bakers across the country, and now he is bringing his skills to Wagga through a range of TAFE courses and work-based training. The master chocolatier - who prefers to drop the 'master' from his title because "there's always continuous improvement to be made" - is originally from France but is now based in Wollongong and travels across the country to share his love of baking. "We have progressed very well especially in the Riverina-Murray and South Coast region, because there is an audience in isolated areas, country towns where you've got a bakery but colleges are too far away from the bakery," Mr Boutin said. "So my job is to go there, to visit apprentices, help them to do their course ... and we have sessions here on campus to actually do some specific work." At Wagga's TAFE campus Mr Boutin is currently offering three courses, alongside his work-based training: a bread course, a combined bread and pastry course, and a specific cake and pastry course. "[The course is] quite effective and it does provide opportunities for young people living in small country towns to achieve qualifications; something that we take for granted," he said. Along with the practical side of baking, Mr Boutin hopes to foster a love for the craft within his students. "If you don't have the passion in you, how can you expect a young person to be inspired?" he said. "This is something you've got to pass on to people, it's not a book, it's not written anywhere, it's me to you." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Boutin's passion for baking began in France, 1976 when he was just a boy. He began work experience at a family friend's bakery and fell in love right away. "I was caught up straight away by what was happening in the bakery; the feel, the smell of products being baked and the love for doing things like that," Mr Boutin said. He persisted and gained his professional qualifications in France, working for a decade in various bakeries and hotels before coming to Australia. Watch on below to learn how to make your own traditional hot cross buns and chocolate Easter bunnies like the pro's do, with instructions from Herve Boutin. To make Mr Boutin's traditional hot cross buns, you will need: METHOD:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/c8179e8c-41c6-476d-bb6f-310f82508ec8.jpg/r210_210_2743_1641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg