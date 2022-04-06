coronavirus,

COVID-19 detections have spiked again, with more than 700 people in the Riverina officially coming down with the virus on Monday. In keeping with recent patterns, the case numbers revealed on Tuesday morning show a marked increase on confirmed cases compared to the weekend. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, 121 people in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District [MLHD] tested positive for COVID-19 through PCR testing and another 602 reported positive rapid antigen tests, combining for a total of 723 new cases. In other news It is one of just four daily case counts of more than 700 in the latest local wave, when cases began to climb in early March. There are 1908 active cases in the Wagga local government area, the MLHD confirmed on Tuesday morning, and cases have climbed to 1158 in the Albury LGA. No patients are being treated for COVID-19 in MLHD intensive care units, however 19 people are being treated for the virus in district hospitals. Current active cases by LGA:

