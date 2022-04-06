news, local-news,

A woman has been charged over a the death of a motorcyclist in the Riverina's alpine region last year. Emergency services responded to Scammels Gap Lookout on the Alpine Way, north of Khancoban, around 10.15am on December 18 when they received reports of an SUV ploughing into a number of motorcycles. Despite efforts from Riverina Police District officers, a 59-year-old man died at the scene. In other news Two more riders were treated at the scene and airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition, as was the driver of the SUV, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. After a months-long investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, the 63-year-old Victorian woman who was behind the wheel of the car was charged at Albury police station on Sunday. She will face Tumbarumba Local Court on June 9, charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, and cause injury by wilful misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle. The woman's driving privileges in NSW have also been suspended. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/1b282714-3cfd-41c9-82be-d2e12a12b285.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg