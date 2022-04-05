news, local-news,

WAGGA police are appealing for any information regarding a fire that tore through a block of units in Kooringal overnight, leaving at least three residents with nothing other than the clothes on their backs. Fire and Rescue Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said crews from Wagga and Turvey Park stations arrived at the Sherwood Avenue scene shortly before midnight. "The crews responded very quickly to a call at about five to midnight last night," he said. "When they got there four units were well alight." IN OTHER NEWS: Superintendent Alexander said two crews and about 20 firefighters worked at the scene until after 4am. "Three people self-evacuated and fortunately, there were no reported injuries," he said. "Police are conducting an investigation into what may have caused it, at this stage, we are not quite sure." It is believed at least one of the units was empty at the time of the fire. A resident of one of the destroyed units said he woke up to the sound of an explosion at about 11.40pm. The resident of one unit was unable to save any personal property from the flames, only managing to drag out a mattress which was on fire. Police established a crime scene at the property and are treating the fire as suspicious. Wagga sergeant Corrie Ward police are seeking public assistance in relation to any suspicious activity from around the same time as the fire. "The investigation is ongoing," she said. "We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with anything they may have seen as suspicious." "At this time we are still waiting to gain access into the structure."

