A Kooringal woman has been jailed for intimidating a Sturt Mall security guard who demanded she leave the centre after suspecting her of shoplifting. Former shearer Narinda Baxter, aged 40, was sentenced in Wagga Local Court on Monday to 10 months in jail with a non-parole period of six months after pleading guilty to a charge of intimidate to cause fear of physical or mental harm. Documents tendered to the court state that at 12:12pm on October 1, 2021 the victim was on foot patrol throughout the mall when he spotted the accused at Spendless Shoes. The victim had previously had contact with Baxter for alleged stealing issues. Police said the victim observed Baxter conceal a small make-up box, approached her as she was leaving the shop and told her to return the item. Baxter started verbally abusing the victim, telling him "You're a black dog," and "I'm going to kill you and bury you six feet deep" and "I will come back with my siblings and bury you six feet deep". Baxter was asked to leave the mall and followed out by the victim, where she continued to abuse him outside the mall for a short time. The victim said in his statement that he did not feel safe and he felt her intentions were real. As Magistrate Christopher Halburd read from the statement of facts, Baxter told the court via video link that "I never said that" and the victim "not at all" believed he was unsafe. Baxter's solicitor told the court that his client had a "methylamphetamine and alcohol problem", was remorseful and had written a letter of apology to the victim. The solicitor said Baxter felt "embarrassed and humiliated" at being asked to leave the shop and had been able to start getting off drugs and alcohol after being taken into custody in January. Magistrate Halburd said he accepted Baxter was remorseful but had to send a message about people being "intimidated and vilified" while doing their jobs and her offending was a "serious example of intimidation". "There is a growing prevalence around the town of people being assaulted and abused for simply doing their jobs and there needs to be deterrence against it," he said. "The deterrence for that is an appropriately harsh sentence." Baxter will be eligible for parole in July with time served.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/392a37d3-d01e-4bb9-adb0-53b1c114a37f.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg