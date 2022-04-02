news, local-news,

The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Australia is "drastically" outstripping supply and advocates say that the Government is to blame. Electric Vehicle Council chief executive Behyad Jafari said that while consumer demand for EVs is soaring, wait times to actually purchase one is often months, or even years. The council's State of Electric Vehicles report found that sales of EVs in Australia tripled in 2021, with 20,665 vehicles sold compared to 6900 in 2020. And as demand increases this year, Mr Jayfari said that the federal government's refusal to move on fuel efficiency standards will stymy the supply of EVs in Australia. "Carmakers look at Australia and see strong demand, which is encouraging," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "But they also realise that every time they sell an EV in America or Europe that will count toward meeting the fuel efficiency standards of those jurisdictions. So, naturally they prefer to sell EVs there, instead of here." EV sales now account for 2 per cent of the market and the government projects they will make up 30 per cent of new car sales by 2030. But at present, they refuse to bring in incentives to make EVs cheaper to buy. "If Australia continues to be one of the only developed nations without fuel efficiency standards then we will continue to be a dumping ground for the world's dirtiest vehicles," said Mr Jayfari. Chris Dahlitz is founder of the Riverina Electric Vehicle Owners Likers Testers group (REVOLT) and he said that Scott Morrison's rhetoric has damaged the perception of EVs among many Australians. "Some of the damage has been done by the less enlightened politicians who made comments like 'electric vehicles are going to ruin the weekend', and 'they won't tow your caravan'," he said. "That's created the perception that the government isn't doing anything to promote EVs. Therefore, the companies from overseas say 'why would I send EVs over to Australia when there's no support', be that subsidies or the right rhetoric." "There's the perception among the community and manufacturers that Australia isn't interested, but there is plenty of demand out there and it's growing every day." Better public education programs about EVs would go a long way towards changing community perceptions, he said. And better access to public charging stations will give people the confidence to invest in EVs, while also boosting regional economies, like the Riverina, he said. "If you build it they will come, they'll visit you and they'll plug in ... and stay in your town rather than somebody else's," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/6f517a65-2554-47b5-8663-cd24c422486a.jpg/r8_0_2946_1660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg