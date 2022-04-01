newsletters, editors-pick-list,

DOWNSIDE Hall has been the home of the Tin Shed Rattlers for most of their 50-year career, but the venue's history continues to be written as young and old congregate there each month for a traditional bush dance. Ian Charles, Wally Condon, David Dunbar, Rob Whitaker, Vaughan Logan, Phil Sheather and Grace Carmichael comprise the band's current line-up, but more than 45 musicians have called themselves Rattlers over the years. The Downside Family Bush Dance is at the heart of what the Rattlers do, and both the band and their country-style bashes have become an integral part of the Riverina's entertainment history. David Dunbar, who plays the tin whistle, ukulele, harmonica, jaw harp, lager-phone and vocals, said the band is very proud of how the tradition at the hall has stood the test of time. In other news "There's nothing like a bush dance," he said. "The thing I like about it is it's simple music, it's happy music and you've only got to see the smiles on people's faces." The merry band said that after returning from an onslaught of COVID-19 restrictions, Downside Hall has been busier than ever on the first Saturday of every month, besides January, with the leading demographic of dancers ranging from the teens to the early 20s. The band is proud that the bush dance has always been family-focused and that people from all walks of life are welcome to come along. "When we first started, the crowd was much older," Mr Dunbar said. "For whatever reason, probably because of Facebook, we're getting a much younger and more energetic crowd." The Tin Shed Rattlers are one of, if not the only, bush dance bands left in the Riverina, and as the tradition starts to die out around the country, the band finds it more important than ever to keep local toes tapping. "Bush dances around the country are starting to diminish, and it's a real shame," Mr Dunbar said. "If we don't continue on with this tradition, a whole generation of people won't have been exposed to the music and the interaction of a bush dance." The Rattlers will launch their new album - 50 Not Out! - with a dance at Downside Hall on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LaTz6t6zrL4a4C48zvWheg/67904c6c-309d-4784-983f-09107e425181.jpg/r370_373_3564_2178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg