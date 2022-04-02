news, local-news,

Natasha Lamb looks towards Mick Rumble a lot during the conversation. It's partly nerves and partly for reassurance, but also because they've been through a lot together. Mick is a coordinator at the Employment Pathways Program, a NSW government initiative run by the Multicultural Council of Wagga. It helps support young people who've had difficult backgrounds find employment, and more importantly learn the life skills that will help them keep it. Natasha, 19, was referred to the program and she's gone from homelessness to working in community services with Anglicare. The program has helped more than 150 people like Natasha over the last three years, but come December it will cease to exist as the Department of Communities and Justice has pulled its funding. "I feel like the system has once again let them down in a way," Mick said. "I have seen so many teenagers and young adults fall by the wayside because of the lack of the right people, with empathy, on the ground to help guide them, without judging them." Mick said that "employment is the easy part", but building the confidence to rent a flat or buy furniture or a car, are skills the program tries to instil to set young people up for success. Natasha recounts her life story in a matter-of-fact way. She's had to face homelessness, trauma, depression, PTSD and anxiety in her young life. But through hard work she has learnt skills that have given her a steely resolve. "I didn't know much about it," Natasha said of renting her first place. "Especially not having your parents there to tell you how. But I was excited ... it's good to have somewhere I can call home. "I don't know if I would have the motivation, or know where to look [without the program]." Natasha and Mick's bond has been forged through tough times. Like when she lost her licence and he drove her to and from work every day for three weeks. Or when her car wouldn't start, Mick was her first call. An initiative like this goes beyond the normal job program and creates a support network that many young people crave. "It's good to have that support by your side to say 'it's all right'," Natasha said. "I've come a long way and now I can do stuff on my own, I wouldn't have done that at all without Mick." Natasha's story is one of success, but without this program many other young people won't get the same opportunity. "I'm gutted ... I'm not blaming [DCJ], it's just a system that does not work for everyone," Mick said.

