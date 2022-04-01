news, local-news,

The local hoon arrested for driving offences over the weekend sealed his own fate when he allegedly conducted a 40 metre burnout just around the corner from a police investigation. Wagga police were conducting an interview regarding unrelated driving offences on Adjin Street, Mount Austin last Saturday when the sound of screeching tyres filled the air. As the officers looked in the direction of the sound, a red Holden Clubsport sedan entered the street and travelled toward them. In other news The 26-year-old driver was directed to stop by police and officers then located tyre marks 40 metres in length on the nearby roadway. An examination of the Ashmont man's vehicle found numerous illegal modifications as well as defective seatbelts and smooth tyres. The man was issued a field court attendance notice for the burnout offence, his licence was suspended and his vehicle was seized for a period of three months. He is due to appear in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, April 27.

