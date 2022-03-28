news, local-news,

An Ashmont man has had his licence suspended, car confiscated and court date set after cops allegedly caught him doing burnouts on a suburban Wagga street. Officers attached to the Wagga Highway Patrol were conducting patrols along Adjin Street, Mount Austin when they observed the man in his vehicle about 12:15pm on March 26. Police allege the 26-year-old man was performing burnouts along the road. IN OTHER NEWS: Officers spoke to the man and issued him with a court attendance notice for interfering with person's enjoyment or risking safety. He was also issued with a suspension notice for his license and his vehicle was confiscated for three months. The man is due to appear in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, April 27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/69e59b68-25ff-456d-a6e0-726d746f3ed5.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg