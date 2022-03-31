sport, local-sport, another one, gary colvin, country championships, final, randwick, nick heywood, sdra qualifier, wagga

Wagga trainer Gary Colvin cannot see any reason why Another One cannot go one better in Saturday's $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) at Randwick. Colvin travelled Another One to Kembla Grange on Wednesday, where they have set up base leading up to Saturday. Another One became the first horse in the history of the Country Championships to win back-to-back heats, taking out the SDRA Qualifier for a second year in a row back in February. Last year, his Wagga win paved the way for the performance of his career, going on to run a gallant second behind Art Cadeau in the final at Randwick. Colvin believes he is taking a bigger and better version of Another One to the final this year and cannot see any reason why the Wagga galloper can't win. "I think he's going better than last year," Colvin said. "He's got more mature, stronger, and I think the decision to put the blinkers on has really switched him on for these shorter distances now so it's very good. "It's much the same as last year, it's a good race, they're all good horses and you've got to beat them all. Last year there was Art Cadeau and Spiranac and we're in the same boat this year with horses like Edit. They're all very good horses." MORE SPORT NEWS Drawing barrier eight, along with the likelihood of a wet track, has not diminished Colvin's confidence. "I'm quietly confident he'll run a big race, without a doubt," he said. "The only thing is the wet track but he seems to handle that. He has handled it to now. I'm pretty happy with the draw, it's better than 16, which is what I usually get. "It's all looking pretty good." Nick Heywood, who retains the ride, produced a gem in the qualifier, settling Another One in a forward position and then took off early, making the rest of the field try and catch him. Colvin would again like to see Another One ridden in a positive manner, where possible. "What we'll do is we'll get out and get him rolling, then it will be up to Nick where we put him," he said. "I'd say we'll have to be a bit positive. The way it is with the wet track, I don't think you'll be able to come from too far behind. "We'll just get him out and get him rolling and we'll position him up with a bit of cover." The Randwick track was rated a heavy 10 on Thursday. Another One has only met a heavy track once under race conditions when on debut and running an unlucky second behind subsequent group one winner Lion's Roar. The only other time he has come across a heavy surface, he was an easy trial winner in the lead up to this race last year. "I think he's better on soft tracks," he said. "The other time he's been on a heavy, he went real well, it was a trial at Wagga and he got through it good. "I'm quietly confident it won't be an issue. It's been a while since he's been on a wet track but he's got nice fresh legs, so let's hope he gets through it." Brock Ryan took Another One for a ride on Thursday morning and commented on how good the horse felt. The big ownership group will all travel to Sydney to enjoy the big occasion. "They're all up here. We'll all get together (on Friday) at the Cocktail Party. It's good to all get together and be at the races together," Colvin said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/11000587-5e7d-4ed6-81c9-bcbec24100cc.jpg/r0_197_2953_1865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg